In the Christian Holy Week, Holy Wednesday, also known as Spy Wednesday, commemorates the Bargain of Judas as a clandestine spy among the disciples. The day is also called Good Wednesday in Western Christianity, and Great and Holy Wednesday in Eastern Christianity. This year, Holy Wednesday 2023 will be marked on April 5. As per beliefs, Holy Wednesday is the day when Judas met and planned with the Jewish leaders and was paid 30 pieces of silver to betray Jesus. In Spy Wednesday, the word ‘spy’, means ambush. Good Friday 2023 Date, Meaning, History, Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day That Marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Additionally, among the disciples, Judas was a spy and Wednesday was the day he chose to betray Christ. Judas Iscariot was one of the twelve apostles of Jesus who was notorious for betraying the Messiah. He had also travelled with Jesus and studied under him but at least betrayed him. As we celebrate Holy Wednesday 2023, here’s all you need to know about the day.

Holy Wednesday 2023 Date

Holy Wednesday 2023 or Spy Wednesday 2023 falls on April 5, 2023.

Significance

Spy Wednesday, as the name suggests, means exactly what we think it means, as the story is based on the Judas breaking Jesus Christ's trust. It's a reference to Judas's action in Matthew 26: 14-16: “Then went one of the twelve, who was called Judas Iscariot, to the chief priests, and said to them: What will you give me, and I will deliver him unto you? But they appointed him thirty pieces of silver. And from thenceforth, he sought opportunity to betray him." Easter 2023 Date: Know Meaning, Traditions, History and Significance of Resurrection Sunday, Christian Festival and Cultural Holiday.

The context that Judas betrayed Jesus Christ on a 'Wednesday' gave this day a particular name in the Christian calendar. Thus, Holy Wednesday commemorates the Bargain of Judas by a clandestine spy among the disciples. On Spy Wednesday, ‘Tenebrae’ a Holy Week service, is usually held. The gradual extinguishing of candles on a Tenebrae hearse and readings related to the Passion of Jesus are taken up on this day.

The Holy Week is an important time that is marked by Christain communities across the globe. The days of the Holy Week include Palm Sunday, Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Spy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

