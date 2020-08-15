Canberra/New Delhi, August 15: With India celebrating the 74th Independence Day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended his greetings to Indian Premier Narendra Modi and the people of India on I-Day. He stated that the relations between Australia and Indis are founded on 'bharosa', 'samman' and shared values.

Expressing his greeting, the Australian PM rote on Twitter, "Warm wishes to @narendramodi and the people of India on their Independence Day. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), samman (respect) and shared values. Happy Independence Day!" Independence Day 2020 Celebrations: ITBP Jawans Hoist National Flag at Altitude of 17,000 Feet in Ladakh on I-Day, View Pics.

Here's the tweet by PM Morrison:

Warm wishes to @narendramodi and the people of India on their Independence Day. The deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India is founded on bharosa (trust), samman (respect) and shared values. Happy Independence Day! — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) August 15, 2020

Following Scott Morrison, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli too extended his greetings on Indian Independence Day. He said, "Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th #IndependenceDay. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag in Red Fort on Saturday on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that India's freedom struggle inspired the whole world and became a guiding light for others.

