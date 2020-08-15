Ladakh, August 15: With India celebrating the 74th Independence Day on Saturday, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrated Independence Day at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh. The ITBP even shared the images of jawans holding the Indian National flag and marching on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

Sharing the images of ITBP Jawans, ITBP took to Twitter and wrote, "ITBP troops celebrating Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh." They also shared a video of the jawans deployed in Ladakh. PM Narendra Modi Independence Day 2020 Address From Red Fort: Prime Minister Announces National Digital Health System, Speaks on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Vision; Here Are Highlights of His August 15 Speech.

Here are the images and video posted by ITBP:

भारत माता की जय! वन्दे मातरम! ITBP troops celebrating Independence Day 2020 on the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.#IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/TYj8JyYxvd — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2020

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag from Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that India's freedom struggle inspired the whole world and became a guiding light for others.

The Indian Premier also spoke against expansionism and a range of issues including coronavirus vaccine, adding that 130 crore Indians have pledged to make India self-reliant (Aatma Nirbhar). He announced that his government aims to ensure optical fibre network in all villages across the country. He also announced the National Digital Health System.

