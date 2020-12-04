Navy Day in India is annually observed on December 4 to celebrate the success, achievements and Indian Navy's contribution. Navy Day 2020 falls on Friday. It is celebrated on December 4 because the Indian Navy, during the 1971 Indo-Pak war of 1971 on this day, had sunk four Pakistani vessels. Each year, a different theme is proposed to celebrate Navy Day. National Navy Day 2020 Date, Theme and History: Know Significance of the Day Observed to Honour Achievements of the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy is a naval branch of the Indian Armed Forces and is led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief. Before the celebration of 2020 Navy Day, the leading days are observed as Navy Week and several activities take place across the nation. As the country celebrates the Indian Navy Day 2020, here are some wishes, quotes, messages and greeting to share with friends and family.

The theme of 2020 Indian Navy Day is "Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive". Last year, the theme was "Indian Navy- Silent, Strong and Swift." This year due to the coronavirus forced restrictions, the outreach has turned largely virtual.

