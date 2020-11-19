Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of India, was born on November 19, 1917 in Allahabad. Her birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Integration Day every year. It is also known as Quami Ekta Divas. She first took the office in 1966 after the sudden demise of the then Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri. Gandhi served as country's PM for three terms. She remains the second longest serving Prime Minister, for a tenure spreading over 15 years. National Integration Day 2020: Here Are Popular Quotes by Indira Gandhi on Communal Harmony And Unity.

Gandhi joined the politics in 1955 as a member of a working committee and was elected as the Congress Party president in 1959. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1964 and became the Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Shastri Government. She has contributed immensely in shaping India as we know it today. Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary 2020: 10 Powerful Quotes by the First Woman Prime Minister of India on her Death Anniversary.

Here are some Inspirational Quotes by Indira Gandhi:

Quote Reads: "The power to question is the basis of all human progress."- Indira Gandhi.

Quote Reads: "You must learn to be still in the midst of activity and vibrantly alive in repose."- Indira Gandhi.

Quote Reads: "Whenever you take a step forward you are bound to disturb something."- Indira Gandhi.

Quote Reads: "The purpose of life is to believe, to hope and to strive."- Indira Gandhi.

Quote Reads: "Have a bias toward action - let's see something happen now.You can break that big plan into small steps and take the first step right away."- Indira Gandhi.

Quote Reads: "Ability is not always gauged by examination."- Indira Gandhi.

Quote Reads: "On the one hand, the rich look askance at our continuing poverty - on the other, they warn us against their own methods."- Indira Gandhi.

Indira Gandhi is considered one of the most influential and powerful political leader India ever had. Her straightforward decision making and remarkable leadership is still highly valued in a country as vast as India. She continues to inspire generations of politicians till today.

