Did Indira Gandhi Avoid Questions on the 1975 Emergency by Staying Silent? Fact Check Finds Viral Video AI-Generated

Mumbai, December 15: A video purportedly showing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi remaining silent when questioned about the 1975 Emergency in India has gone viral on social media. Many social media users have reshared the video with the same claim. However, the video turned out to be fake.

The 10-second video, shared on X, formerly Twitter, by BJP Haryana’s social media head Arun Yadav (@BeingArun28), shows a journalist allegedly asking Gandhi, “By imposing the Emergency, whose democracy did you save? The country’s or your chair?” Yadav shared the video with a Hindi caption that translates to, "'Madam' had no answer to this question!" The post clocked over five thousand views and nearly 60 likes on X. Employees To Work 12 Hours a Day Under New Labour Code? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Video Falsely Shows Indira Gandhi Avoiding Question on 1975 Emergency

Fact Check: Is Viral Video Showing Indira Gandhi Avoiding Question on 1975 Emergency Real?

We at LatestLY found that the claim is indeed fake. A thorough search of historical records, news archives, and documented interviews did not yield any results. Moreover, neither the visuals nor the audio in the clip match any verified footage of Indira Gandhi. Has China Started Massive Military Build-Up Near Arunachal Pradesh? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

There are no reliable reports of Indira Gandhi being asked this specific question in any post-Emergency interview. We also found no reports of any post-Emergency interview in which Gandhi was asked, “By imposing the Emergency, whose democracy did you save? the country’s or your chair?”

