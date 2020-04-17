International Bat Appreciation Day 2020: Know History and Significance of the Day to Celebrate the Flying Mammals

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Every year on February 17, International Bat Appreciation Day is observed. They are said to be one of the largest groups of mammals, making up 20 percent of known mammals. Bats have diets as diverse as their size. They can feed on anything, from insects to nectar to blood. However, bats are usually not at the top of most people’s ‘favourite animal’ list. Besides, with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, finding possible links to the flying mammal, the dislike towards them have even more. On International Bat Appreciation Day 2020, we will talk about the history and significance of this day, and why they are as important as any other living beings for the ecosystem.

International Bat Appreciation Day History and Significance

Bat Conservation International (BCI) started the Bat Appreciation Day. The day was founded to focus on protecting all the different species of bats. The BCI was founded in 1982 by a group of scientists concerned about the planet’s bats. They are essential to keep nature in balance. After a lot of research and studies, scientists have found that bats protect the ecosystems in a lot of ways. They control agricultural pests, pollinate flowers and fruit, and create rich fertilizer for landowners, farmers, and local communities.

Bats which live on all the continents except Antarctica, are essential members of many types of ecosystems, ranging from rain forests to deserts. By following their ecological roles, these maligned creatures of the night promote biodiversity and support the health of their ecosystems. Without the bats, the plants would fail at providing food for other wildlife species and surrounding ecosystems. They are one of the most under-studied animals. Bats have over 1000 living species, some of them considered critically endangered, threatened or vulnerable.

There is an increasing dislike towards the bats. Many viruses like the recent novel coronavirus are linked with the flying mammals for a possible outbreak. But it is not always the case. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), recently said that coronavirus is found in bats, but an incident of its spreading from bats to humans happens once in, maybe, a thousand years, when any virus change species. “That is a rare event,” Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of ICMR said in a recent report.

There is a lot not known about the bats. This is why, International Bat Appreciation Day is observed, aiming to change the perspective on these misunderstood creatures and encourage people to help protect bats everywhere.