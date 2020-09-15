International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is observed on September 16 every year. Also known as World Ozone Day, this celebration is incredibly significant in raising awareness on the steps that we, as a society, need to take to help preserve the ozone layer. In a time when climate change has become a rising area of concern, ozone depletion, which was otherwise ignored for decades rightfully needs to be at the forefront again. Combating ozone depletion and preserving our ozone layer is the foremost step that we need to take in combating climate change and preserving our civilization on earth. The ozone layer players a key role in filtering out the harmful UV rays and other pollutants from entering the Earth's atmosphere. As we celebrate International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer 2020, here are 5 steps that you can take to protect the ozone layer and combat climate change. India And China Are Leading in Increasing Earth's Green Cover Through Various Agriculture Initiatives.

Consciously reduce your gas consumption

While we have all heard that cars and other transport mediums immensely harm the environment, there are various gases that are also emitted from our daily appliances like refrigerators and ACs. CFCs or chlorofluorocarbons are known to be one of the most dangerous gases that harm the ozone layer. So making conscious switches to environmentally friendly electronics, using lesser electricity as a whole, and ensuring that our home appliances are not malfunctioning is a simple and effective way of protecting the environment. Ways to Save the Shield That Protects Earth From Sun's Ultraviolet Rays.

Choose better

How many times have you taken your car out for a nearby run which could have easily been completed on foot or in a cycle? Making these choices and reducing our carbon footprint by driving only when necessary, keeping our engines in check or opting for e-cars are all effective ways of positively impacting the ozone protection. In addition to this, choosing an e-bike or cycle over petroleum-fueled vehicles can also help us be better. Earth's Ozone Layer is Healing With Global Efforts, Reversing Southern Jet Stream Damage.

Shop locally

We may all enjoy the accessibility of the internet era. Where you can easily ship any international brand to your country. However, it is important to account for the amount of waste created, fuel consumed and overall impact that these choices can have on us. Shopping locally will not only help small businesses grow, but also reduce the stress on international shipping, and reduce your carbon footprint significantly.

Maintain your air conditioners

While air conditioners may seem like a necessity in the current time, what with the rising temperatures thanks to climate change, it is also one of the root causes of ozone depletion. The easiest way to break this vicious cycle is investing in a low-power consuming air conditioner, staying atop of the regular servicing and above all, reducing the overall usage of air conditioners.

Take care of your trash

From the plastic that we ignorantly throw with away that often ends up in dumping grounds and is burnt does immense harm to our environment. Simply educating ourselves on the right way to dispose of different wastes can also help us tackle these issues.

Here's hoping that enough of us care to take efforts n protect the ozone. Because, in the end, these steps are only here to help us live a better and more fulfilling life. Happy International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer!

