Every year, International Day of Families is observed on May 15 across the world. The international observance provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families. The day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with resolution A/RES/47/237 and reflected the importance the international community attaches to families. As we celebrate International Day of Families 2023, here’s all you need to know about International Day of Families 2023 date, theme, history and significance of the day that promotes a healthy family life for all. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

International Day of Families 2023 Date

International Day of Families 2023 will be observed on Monday, May 15.

International Day of Families 2023 Theme

The International Day of Families 2023 theme is ‘Demographic Trends and Families’.

International Day of Families History

In the 1980s, the United Nations began focusing attention on issues related to the family. Later in 1983, based on the recommendations of the Economic and Social Council, the Commission for Social Development requested the Secretary-General to raise awareness of the problems and needs of the family, as well as of effective ways of meeting those needs.

In its resolution 44/82 of December 9, 1989, the General Assembly proclaimed The International Year of the Family. In 1993, the General Assembly decided in a resolution (A/RES/47/237) that May 15 of every year should be observed as The International Day of Families. This day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.

International Day of Families Significance

Families provide security to individuals and are pillars of strength. Family-oriented policies and programmes are vital for the achievement of many goals. International Day of Families is an annual event to share knowledge and educate people about demographic trends like ageing and intergenerational solidarity and facilitate the analysis of their impacts on family life. The day aims to educate people about how to tackle issues related to families and recommends family-oriented policies that respond to the needs of families around the world.

