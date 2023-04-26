As we welcome 2023 with wide arms, most people are excited for another year filled with fun festivities and exciting events that allow us to celebrate with friends and families and create cherished memories. May 2023 is one of those months where festivities are pretty sparse, but the summer vacations are sure to make this month as exciting as others. Starting with International Workers’ Day celebrations on May 1, May focuses on various events and observances that help raise awareness about key issues. And as we prepare for Summer 2023, here is the May 2023 Festivals Calendar. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

As mentioned before, May is filled with various key international observances and celebrations. The biggest festival in May is sure to be Buddha Purnima, which marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, followed by the celebration of Maharana Pratap Jayanti — which is a grand celebration in various parts of Rajasthan. May 1 also marks the day that the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed and is an official holiday in the state. Dry Days in India 2023 List in PDF For Free Download.

Complete May 2023 Festivals And Holidays Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event May 1, 2023 Monday Maharashtra Day / Gujarat Day / International Workers’ Day May 5, 2023 Friday Buddha Purnima May 7, 2023 Sunday Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti / World Laughter Day May 14, 2023 Sunday Mother’s Day May 22, 2023 Monday Maharana Pratap Jayanti May 31, 2023 Wednesday World No Tobacco Day

Apart from these observances, there are various International festivities across the month. The biggest is the celebration of Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of every month. Mother’s Day 2023 will fall on May 14 and will surely be focused on making mothers worldwide feel extra loved and special. May 31 is also celebrated as World No Tobacco Day and is an important observance to raise awareness of the ill effects of tobacco use and help people with tools that can help them quit smoking and urge them to Say No To Tobacco.

