Friendship Day in India is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August. This year, Friendship Day 2022 in India falls on August 7. But before that, there will be another celebration dedicated to friends and friendships. It is International Friendship Day or International Day of Friendship, a United Nations observance. This day was first proposed in Paraguay in 1958 as 'International Friendship Day.' The General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day on April 27, 2011. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for Happy Friendship Day 2022 wishes, Friendship Day HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIFs, messages and SMS to celebrate the day of BFFs in India. Best Songs for Friendship Day 2022: From 'I'll Be There for You' to 'Stand by Me,' Celebrate the Day by Sharing These Melodious Musical Tracks!

It is said that people who grow up with their friends are very fortunate. Friends are no less than your family members. They always have your back and are there for you in difficult times. You should always value and love the friends you have in your life. On the occasion of Friendship Day 2022, make your friends realise how much they are special to you. Send across beautiful Happy Friendship Day 2022 wishes, messages, HD images, quotes, GIF greetings and stickers, which can be downloaded free of cost from below.

Happy International Friendship Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are One of the Blessings I Got in Life. I’m Grateful to God for Our Companionship. Happy Friendship Day, Bestfriend.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Pals Listen to What You Say and Also What You Can't Say. Happy Friendship Day, My Buddy!

WhatsApp Message Reads: If There Is Someone on Whom I Can Depend Without a Single Thought Then It Is You, My Friend. Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Loads of Love and Gratitude To You Buddy, For Always Having My Back. I Wish You a Colourful and Happy Friendship Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Beautiful Thing About Our Friendship Is That We Understand Each Other in Every Situation and That Is What Makes Us So Strong. Happy Friendship Day Buddy!

Happy International Friendship Day GIF Greetings

International Friendship Day 2022 Wishes Send Exciting Images, Messages & Greetings to Your Friends

Happy Friendship Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers

Get innovative this Friendship Day 2022 by sending across some unique WhatsApp stickers to your buddy by downloading them from here. We wish you all a very Happy Friendship Day.

