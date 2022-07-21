International Friendship Day (International Day of Friendship) is around the corner, and it’s the time when you must celebrate your friendship in the most lovely way possible. Designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UN), International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 every year to promote the shared spirit of friendship and companionship among individuals worldwide. The camaraderie and the trust that we share with our friends is irreplaceable and must be given its due! For that, Friendship Day was proclaimed to defend such a form of human solidarity that makes the world a better place. A place where all of us unite and drive towards a stable and trustworthy environment. So, if you look forward to having complete knowledge of this important day, you’ve ended up at the right place. Scroll down to know more about the date, significance and history of International Friendship Day 2022.

When is the International Friendship Day 2022?

International Friendship Day or World Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 30, Saturday. The UN chose the day to bring forward the values of peace, unity, companionship and happiness by encouraging governments and community groups to organise cultural events and activities that promote friendship. However, Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. So, Friendship Day 2022 will be observed on August 7. Friendship Day 2022 Date: When Is Friendship Day in India? From History to Significance, Know Everything About This Special Day Dedicated to BFFs.

History & Significance of International Day of Friendship 2022

The day was introduced in 2011 when the UN took a step forward to remind people about the most celebrated form of unity and trust, that is, friendship. The official body wanted people to celebrate these connections and beautiful bonds amidst the problematic scenario of the world that’s gripped by poverty, impoverishment, pollution, unemployment, hunger, and disease, among others. While such issues must be addressed and paid heed to, Friendship Day is an observance to mark the world with the kindness and togetherness that makes it a better place to survive and thrive in the long run.

Indeed, the International Day of Friendship is an initiative that is followed by the proposal made by UNESCO defining the Culture of Peace. This set of values, attitudes and behaviours adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997 featured ways to combat rivalry, conflicts, and violence by understanding their causes and deriving solutions. Thus, the day came into existence as a perfect solution to spread happiness and a message of unity around the world. Friendship Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Beautiful Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Best Friends.

On this day, people celebrate their relationship by meeting their long-distance friends, hanging out and organising meet-ups or going on a short trip with all their friends who have been close to their hearts. Various events are also held at educational institutions and public places to promote the existence of friendship and make this day memorable as well as special. Take this day to honour solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation in a unique sense. We wish you a very Happy International Friendship Day 2022!

