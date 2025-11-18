International Men’s Day is an annual event that is celebrated every year on November 19 to celebrate the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities. This annual event aims to recognise and appreciate their contributions to family, community, and society and highlights issues that affect men’s physical and mental health, promotes gender equality, and encourages positive role models. This year, International Men’s Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 19.

Every year, International Men’s Day is celebrated with a unique theme focusing on men’s health, including mental health and suicide prevention. This year, International Men’s Day 2025 theme is ‘Celebrating Men and Boys’. International Men’s Day Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Men’s Day Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages to Celebrate the Day.

International Men’s Day 2025 Date

International Men’s Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 19.

International Men’s Day History

International Men’s Day was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad Tabago. The talks for International Men’s Day (IMD) have been going on since at least the 1960’s when it was reported in the New York Times that many men were agitating privately to make February 23 International Men’s Day. Since the 1960’s there have been persistent international calls for the creation of an IMD.

The Australians also ceased to observe the event again until November 19, 2003, only the Maltese Association for Men’s Rights continued to observe the event each year in February. As the single remaining country still observing the earlier February celebration, the Maltese AMR Committee voted in 2009 to shift the date of their observation to November 19 at the request of Australian International Men's Day organisors. International Men’s Day Funny Memes & Jokes: Men, Memes and Simply the Marvelous Chaos of Being a Male.

International Men’s Day Significance

International Men’s Day is an opportunity for people everywhere of goodwill to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and the contributions they make to society for the greater good of all. On this day, various events like awareness campaigns, seminars, and workshops on men’s health and gender equality are held. Also, seminars and discussions on men’s mental health and emotional well-being re conducted on this day.

