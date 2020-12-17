International Migrants Day 2020 Details: The global event of International Migrants Day is observed every year. It is celebrated to commemorate the contribution of the migrants and highlight the problems and challenges that they face in their day-to-day life. Each year, the United Nations (UN) Migration celebrate the occasion of International Migrants Day around the world. Particularly in India, the issue of inter-state migration during and after the Covid-19 pandemic has been a matter of great concern. If you are searching for more information about International Migrants Day 2020 – its date, theme, significance, and more, then you have arrived at the right place. Human Rights Day 2020 Date And Theme: Know The History, Significance And Events Related to the Observance That Highlights the Importance of Universal Human Rights.

What is the date of International Migrants Day 2020?

The International Migrants Day 2020 will be observed on December 18, i.e., Friday. It will be the 20th anniversary of World Migrants Day, this year.

What is the history of International Migrants Day?

On December 18, 1990, the UN passed the resolution of International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families. In 1997, several Asian migrant organisations started celebrating December 18 as International Migrants Day.

The celebrations had a wide-reaching impact, as they grew bigger and more meaningful every other year. Hence, on December 4 in 2000, the UN officially announced December 18 as the International Migrants Day.

What is the theme of International Migrants Day 2020?

Every year, the global event of International Migrants Day is celebrated on a particular theme. The official theme of International Migrants Day 2020 is ‘We (live) Together’. What Are Human Rights? Are They Universal and Inalienable?

What is the significance of observing International Migrants Day 2020?

Migration, on most of the occasions, is not a choice. It is often due to the ill-treatment, socio-economic issues, geo-political differences, etc. that makes one migrate from his native place to another. There are over 250+ million people who are living across the globe and dwelling as migrants.

As per the UN’s official website, the message that the observance of International Migrants Day wants to convey is, “We learn together, create together, work together, sing, dance and play together. We live together.” With the official theme set to be #WeTogether this year, we hope we become the building blocks of the future social harmony, where people co-exist in peace and equality.

