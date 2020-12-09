Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 annually to create awareness about human rights. The date was chosen to honour the United Nations General Assembly's adoption and proclamation, on December 10 1948, of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the first global enunciation of human rights and one of the first major achievements of the new United Nations. The UDHR proclaims the inalienable rights which everyone is entitled to as a human being, regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or another opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or another status. As we observe Human Rights Day 2020, we bring to you date, theme, significance, history and events related to the observance.

Human Rights Day 2020 Theme And Significance

Human Rights Day 2020 theme is 'Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights'. It focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring human rights are central to recovery efforts. It states that we will be able to reach our common global goals only if we create equal opportunities for all, address the failures exposed and exploited by COVID-19, and apply human rights standards to tackle those affected due to varying situations.

During COVID-19 crisis, when human rights at the centre world problems, the UN wants to bring solutions by ending discrimination of any kind, addressing inequalities, encouraging participation and solidarity and promoting sustainable developments. The day is by conducting cultural events and exhibitions around human rights issues. Many governmental and non-governmental organisations active in the human rights field also schedule events to commemorate the day along with social groups.

