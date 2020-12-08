International Mountain Day 2020 Details: Mountains are not only tourist spots, but are also home to 15% of the world’s population. Another interesting fact about mountains is that they are a source of fresh water to half of the world’s population. The preservation of mountains and conservation of its biodiversity is one of the key factors for countries, going forward. To bring focus to the sustainable development and conversation of mountains, the United Nations (UN) observes ‘International Mountain Day’ every year. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to the observance of International Mountain Day 2020 – its date, theme, and significance, then you have reached the right place. Mt Everest is World's Tallest Mountain at 8848.86 Mtrs; Know Height of Top-5 Highest Mountain Peaks in The World.

What is the date of International Mountain Day 2020?

The event of International Mountain Day is a global event which is observed by all the UN member states annually. The occasion of International Mountain Day 2020 will be celebrated on December 11, i.e., Friday.

What is the History of International Mountain Day?

The idea to observe the International Mountain Day was first conceptualised in the early 2000s. The observance of International Mountain Day was established by the United Nations in the year 2003. It was created to 'encourage sustainable development in the mountains'.

What is the Theme of International Mountain Day 2020?

Every year, the occasion of International Mountain Day is celebrated with a specific theme. The official theme of International Mountain Day 2020 is ‘Mountain Biodiversity’.

What is the Significance of Observing International Mountain Day?

On this day, the UN and its partner organisations highlight the importance of mountains in human life. The observance of International Mountain Day aims to create awareness amongst people and educate them about the dangers the environment faces in the current scenario.

Mountains are rich in biodiversity. 'Mountains host about 50% of the world's total biodiversity hotspots and 30% of all the key biodiversity areas', says the official website of the UN. Hence, the biodiversity of the mountains must be conserved.

Climate change is one of the top threats that we are facing currently. Hence, the sustainable development of mountains and its rich biodiversity is the top priority for all the States. Rising temperature and increasing natural and man-made disasters have made the conservation of mountains even more significant.

As December 11 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all International Mountain Day 2020. We hope the traveller in you sees you scale new mountains and enjoy its rich variety of flora and fauna.

