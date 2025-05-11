International Nurses Day 2025 is on May 12. This annual observance is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is touted to be the founder of modern nursing. The celebration of International Nurses Day 2025 is bound to help us to make the nurses in our medical institutions feel seen and appreciated. Being a nurse, tending to the ailing, without expecting or often receiving anything in return, is one of the most challenging jobs in the world. And the commemoration of International Nurses Day aims to acknowledge this and help people to change this. Many people post Happy International Nurses Day 2025 wishes and messages, International Nurses Day greetings, International Nurses Day 2025 images and wallpapers with family and friends. Hence, we bring you International Nurses Day 2025 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with International Nurses Day messages, quotes and greetings.

The celebration of International Nurses Day was first started on May 12, 1974, by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). The celebration is sure to help us understand the hard role of nurses who aid us to good health and all their hard work that usually goes unnoticed. The celebration of International Nurses Day is marked by the ICN preparing and distributing International Nurses Day kits and is focused on a dedicated theme. This theme often helps them to talk about the common challenges that they face.

International Nurses Day 2025 theme is “Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies” and aims to highlight the role of nurses in not just building a health community but also strengthening the economy. As we prepare to celebrate International Nurses Day, here are some Happy International Nurses Day 2025 wishes and messages, International Nurses Day greetings, International Nurses Day 2025 images and wallpapers that you can post online.

International Nurses Day Images

International Nurses Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Nurses Day Images

International Nurses Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy International Nurses Day Images

Happy International Nurses Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy International Nurses Day Images

Happy International Nurses Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

We hope that these wishes add to the celebration of International Nurses Day. This is the perfect day to share your love and appreciation for the nurses who have helped you and your loved ones be nursed back to health and amplify their voices on the challenges they face. Happy International Nurses Day 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).