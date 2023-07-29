International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29 to highlight the need to protect tigers and their habitats. The international event is celebrated across the globe and calls for collective action for the conservation of the world’s big cats. India is a habitat of about 70% of the total tigers on Earth. In July 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the number of Indian tigers had increased to 3,000 from 1411 in the year 2006. Messages, Sayings, Thoughts, SMS and HD Pictures To Make People Aware About the Dangers Faced by the Largest Living Cat Species.

The origin of International Tiger Day can be traced back to the year 2010, as the day was founded at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia that year. The goal of the day is to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to raise public awareness and support for tiger conservation issues.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve is located in the Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka. It was established in 1974 and is one of the most visited tiger reserves in India Karnataka. The reserve in the southern state is home to India’s second-largest population of tigers. Apart from tigers, it is home to other animals like sloth bears, Indian elephants, pythons, and jackals, among others.

Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan

Sariska Tiger Reserve is in the Aravalli hills in Alwar, Rajasthan. It is a famous wildlife sanctuary with a total area of around 800 sq. km. Apart from the wild cats, the reserve is home to lots of other wildlife, such as sambar, spotted deer, rusty spotted cat, wild boar, and four-horned antelope. Twitterati Reacts and Shares Messages To Conserve the Species on Global Tiger Day.

Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park is spread over the Vindhya hills in Madhya Pradesh at an area of 105 sq km. Bandhavgarh National Park is known for the Royal Bengal Tigers, a plethora of magnificent flora and fauna. It is the most-visited protected wildlife reserve in the country. The density of the tiger population at Bandhavgarh is the highest known in India as well as in the world. The national park was the former hunting preserve of the Maharaja of Rewa and, at present, is a famous natural hub for White Tigers.

Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand

The Jim Corbett National Park is a part of the largest Corbett Tiger Reserve in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. It is the first national park in India that was established in 1936 during the British Raj and named Hailey National Park after William Malcolm Hailey, a governor of the United Provinces, where it was then located. In 1956, it was renamed Corbett National Park after the hunter and naturalist Jim Corbett.

Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Assam

Kaziranga National Park was declared a Tiger Reserve in 2006. The park is home to large breeding populations of elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer. As per the latest census, the reserve has the highest density of tigers in the world (1 per 5 km2), with a population of 118. The prime attraction of the park is the Royal Bengal Tiger. It is also the only place in India and the world where a Golden tiger was spotted in the wild.

These were some of the best tiger reserves in India that you should visit once in your life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2023 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).