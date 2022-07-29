The largest living cat species on earth is the tiger, our country's national animal. Unfortunately, the majestic creature will soon become extinct due to some human habits. Deforestation, illegal trading, and hunting of these wild beasts are the main factors behind their declining population. Therefore, to make people aware of the threat and problems faced by the wild cats, International Tiger Day is marked on 29 July, every year. To spread the idea of conserving these magnificent animals, we have curated quotes, messages, sayings, and pictures below. International Tiger Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About the Global Observance for Tiger Conservation!

International Tiger Day 2022 Quotes

International Tiger Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: We Must Protect Tigers From Extinction. Our Planet’s Future Depends on It. - Michelle Yeoh

Tiger Day HD Wallpapers

International Tiger Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Tiger Is a Symbol of Beauty, Bravery, Strength, and Nationality So Save the Tiger. Save the Nation Pride. - Uzma

International Tiger Day Sayings

International Tiger Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

SMS Reads: To Save the Jungle, We Have to Save the Tiger. - Rahul Wasulkar

Thoughts On International Tiger Day

International Tiger Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: If You Rile a Tiger, He’s Going to Show His Claws. - Rob James-Collier

Sayings On Tiger

International Tiger Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: For the Tiger, We Must Unite, so They Don’t Fade Out of Sight. Happy International Tiger Day!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)