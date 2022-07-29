Happy International Tiger Day! The global observance for the conservation of these endangered species is being marked on July 29, Friday. On this day, people spread awareness about the problems faced by tigers across the world and the need to protect them from such problems and dangers so they don't become extinct. In that case, twitterati reacts and shares messages on the micro-blogging site to spread a word about the Global Tiger Day and let people know about its urgent need and importance. Check out the quotes and images that flood the internet on International Tiger Day 2022.

International Tiger Day 2022!

Facts for World Tiger Day

On #InternationalTigerDay let's see a figure (1) According to the data as of 2018,India is home to 2967 tigers (2) There are 53 tiger reserves in india as of now (3) The National tiger census is conducted once in 4 year by National tiger conversation authority#WorldTigerDay pic.twitter.com/esoCqyyvxx — L S Rathore (@LoveSin54983352) July 29, 2022

Korean Fans Take Note

Save Tigers!

Tigers have always added the adventure and thrill to our lives with their fearless streak. Let us save them. Happy #InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/LCAXHDFdw9 — Paritush P Choudhury🇮🇳 (@paritush_assam) July 29, 2022

Global Tiger Day!

