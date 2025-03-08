International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year around the world with diverse traditions. The global event aims to honour women's achievements and also call for efforts for gender equality. The theme for International Women’s Day 2025 is 'Accelerate Action'. As per the official website of International Women’s Day, at the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158, which is roughly five generations from now, to reach full gender parity, according to data from the World Economic Forum. The theme focuses on the need to accelerate action and emphasises the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality. Happy Women’s Day 2025 Wishes: Share IWD Messages, Inspiring Quotes, HD Images, Greetings and Wallpapers To Honour and Empower Women.

International Women’s Day calls for increased momentum and urgency in addressing the systemic barriers and biases that women face, both in personal and professional spheres. In this article, let’s know how International Women’s Day is celebrated across the world, know the traditions and celebrations of the day and more. International Women’s Day 2025 Wishes: Best Messages, Powerful Quotes, Empowering Images, IWD Slogans, Greetings and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Women.

International Women's Day is an official holiday in many countries worldwide, with public events, rallies, and discussions highlighting women’s rights.

India

In India, International Women’s Day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. The day highlights women’s achievements in science, business, and politics are highlighted through awards and public recognitions. This day is celebrated by various events like seminars, conferences and programs highlighting the role and contribution to family and society at large.

United States of America

In the US, actress and human rights activist Beata Pozniak worked with the Mayor of Los Angeles and the Governor of California since the 1980's, to lobby members of the US Congress and proposed the first official International Women's Day bill in the history of US Congress. In 1994, per Pozniak's suggestion H. J. Res. 316 bill was introduced by Representative Maxine Waters, to recognize March 8 as International Women's Day.

Russia, China, and Vietnam

In Russia, China, and Vietnam, women receive flowers and gifts as a token of appreciation for their contributions to society. Similarly, in Italy, the holiday is observed by men giving yellow mimosas to women. This tradition originated with communist politician Teresa Mattei, who chose the mimosa in 1946 as the symbol of International Women's Day at the request of Luigi Longo.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, the first Aurat Marches were held by women's collectives in parallel with the Pakistani #MeToo movement on International Women's Day. The first march was held on March 8, 2018 in Karachi. The Aurat March is now an annual socio-political demonstration in several Pakistani cities.

Other nations

In African countries, storytelling sessions and art exhibitions honour the resilience and creativity of women. Meanwhile, several countries like Algeria, France, Italy, Spain, and Uruguay, have squares or other public spaces named after 8 March in reference to International Women's Day.

Many cultures celebrate the day with festivals, cultural performances, and community events that recognise women’s achievements in various fields. Whether through activism, cultural traditions, or appreciation gestures, International Women’s Day unites people globally in the pursuit of a more equal and inclusive world. Happy International Women’s Day 2025 to all!

