International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated annually on March 8 to honour the achievements of women across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. It is a global event that highlights gender equality, women’s rights, and the ongoing fight against discrimination. The day serves as a reminder of the struggles women have faced and continue to face while striving for empowerment and inclusivity. To celebrate International Women's Day 2025, individuals can share Happy Women’s Day 2025 wishes, IWD messages, inspiring quotes, HD images, greetings and wallpapers to celebrate and empower women. Women’s History Month 2025 Dates, Theme and Colors: Know Meaning, Significance and Symbolism of Colours Purple, White and Green for the Month-Long Observance.

The origins of Women’s Day date back to the early 20th century, when women worldwide demanded better working conditions, voting rights, and fair wages. The first official Women’s Day was observed in 1911, inspired by labour movements in North America and Europe. Over time, it gained recognition globally, with the United Nations adopting it in 1977 as a day to advocate for women’s rights and gender equality. As you observe Women’s Day 2025, share these Happy Women’s Day 2025 wishes, IWD messages, inspiring quotes, HD images, greetings and wallpapers.

Happy Women’s Day Wishes

Happy Women’s Day Wishes

Happy Women’s Day Wishes

Happy Women’s Day Wishes

Happy Women’s Day Wishes

Today, Women’s Day is marked by various events, campaigns, and initiatives that focus on empowering women and addressing issues like gender-based violence, equal pay, and leadership opportunities. Governments, organisations, and activists use this occasion to celebrate women’s contributions while also pushing for necessary reforms. The annual theme, set by the UN or other organisations, helps drive discussions and actions on critical issues affecting women worldwide.

Beyond celebrations, Women’s Day serves as a call to action for everyone to work towards a more equitable society. It encourages individuals and institutions to challenge stereotypes, break barriers, and create opportunities for women in all fields. While progress has been made, the day reminds us that the journey toward true gender equality is ongoing and requires collective effort. Wishing everyone Happy Women’s Day 2025!

