Islamic New Year 2022 is expected to be commemorated on July 29 in India. Also known as the Hijri New san, this day, as the name suggests, marks the beginning of a new year according to the Islamic Calendar. Since the first month of the Islamic Calendar is Muharram, Islamic New Year is celebrated on the first day of Muharram month. To mark this day, people often share Happy Islamic New Year 2022 wishes, Islamic New Year 2022 greetings, Muharram Messages, Happy Hijri New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Islamic New Year Facebook Status Pictures, Muharram images and HD wallpapers with family and friends.

The first day of the Islamic Year is observed on the first day of Muharram by most Muslims. This is expected to be marked on July 29 this year. The reference date of the Islamic era was set as the year of the emigration of Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijrah, which equates to 622 CE in the Gregorian calendar. This is the reason that this day is also referred to as Hijri New Year. The celebration of the Islamic New Year is important since it also helps determine the date of celebration of all the important observances and festivals in Islam, including fasting, a celebration of Ramadaan, Eids, etc. Muharram 2022 Date: When Is Islamic New Year Starting In KSA, Iran, India and Pakistan?

It is interesting to note that a day in the Islamic Calendar is believed to begin at Sunset, this is the reason that most festivals in Islam are marked by the sighting of the moon, after sunset. As we prepare to celebrate Hijri New Year 2022, here are some Happy Islamic New Year 2022 wishes, Islamic New Year 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Hijri New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Islamic New Year Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Islamic New Year 2022 HD Images

Islamic New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: You Alone We Worship, and You Alone We Ask for Help, for Each and Everything. May Your Faith in Him Always Bring You Peace and Prosperity. Happy New Hijri Year!

Happy Hijri New Year 2022 Quotes

Islamic New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Arabic New Year 2022 Wishes

Islamic New Year 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Hijri New Year SMS

Islamic New Year 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Message Reads: Blessed Muharram 1444 to You. May the New Year Furnish You With Deeper Faith

Happy Islamic New Year's Day!

Islamic New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: Have a Blessed Muharram May Peace and Blessings of Almighty Allah Be With You This Year and Always

Happy Islamic New Year 2022 Wishes: Send Images, Messages & Quotes on Hijri New Year

Since a year in the Islamic Calendar is often 11 to 12 days short of the Gregorian calendar, the date of the Islamic New Year celebration continues to change every year. While some Islamic organizations prefer determining the new month (and hence the new year) by local sightings of the moon, most Islamic institutions and countries, including Saudi Arabia, follow astronomical calculations to determine future dates of the Islamic calendar.

