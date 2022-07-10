Islamic New Year, often referred to as Hijri New Year, is an annual celebration that is very important for Muslims worldwide. Marking the beginning of a new Arabic Calendar Year, Islamic New year is a significant observance commemorated with great enthusiasm by Muslims worldwide. The first month in the Islamic calendar is Muharram. The Islamic New Year or Hijri New Year commences on the 1st day of Muharram month. Islamic New Year 2022 is expected to be celebrated on July 29 and will be a fun and festive affair. As we prepare to celebrate Hijri New Year 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, Islamic New Year 2022 Date & Timing, how to celebrate this day, etc. July 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Check Full List of All Major International Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Islamic New Year 2022?

The Islamic New Year, also called the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year, is the day that marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri Year and is the day on which the year count is incremented. Islamic New Year 2022 is expected to be marked on July 29. Since most Islamic events depend on the sighting of the moon, this is only an estimated date that can change based on the moon sighting. However, it is interesting to note that many countries and organizations use astrological calculations to confirm the date of the Islamic New Year. Muharram 2022 Start Date in India: When Is Ashura Observed This Year? History and Significance of the First Month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

Significance of Hijri New Year

Islamic New Year is celebrated on the first day of Muharram. The epoch (the reference date) of the Islamic era was set as the year of the emigration of Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijrah. The first day of the Islamic New Year begins at sunset, and since it is eleven to twelve days shorter than a Gregorian New Year, the date of the Islamic New Year changes every year.

While Islamic New Year is an important observance for the community, individual celebrations on this day are fairly limited. People do enjoy sharing the joy of the beginning of a New Year online with Happy Islamic New Year wishes and messages, and the grander celebrations are limited to Eids, especially Ramadan, Eid and Bakrid. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Islamic New Year 2022!

