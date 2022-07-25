Muharram marks a new year for Muslims and also Islamic New Year all over the World. It is also known as Arabic New Year or Hijri New Year. However, according to the Islamic calendar, the first day of Muharram 2022 may fall on July 30 in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Arabic New Year 2022 is expected in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait, Oman, Muscat, and other gulf countries from July 29.

Check Tweet:

1st #Muharram date is expected in the Arabic world and #Iran as on 29th July and in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and some other parts of the world on 30th July — Abdulkadir/ अब्दुलकादिर (@KadirBhaiLY) July 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)