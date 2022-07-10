After Eid, Muharram is the second most sacred and holy observance in Islam. Muharram 2022 is expected to be observed on August 7 or 8. The commemoration of Muharram, much like Ramzan, depends on the sighting of the moon. Often referred to as the “Sacred month of Allah”, Muharram is the first month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar and is expected to begin on July 30. The commemoration of Muharram 2022 is the day of Ashura, which is considered to be a time of mourning. As we prepare to mark Muharram 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance. Islamic New Year 2022 Date & Significance: When Is Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year This Year? All You Need To Know About the First Day of Muharram.

When is Muharram 2022?

Muharram observances are dependent on the sighting of the moon. However, experts project that Muharram 2022 will be observed on August 7 or 8. This is known as the Day of Ashura and is a period of mourning for Muslims. The day of Ashura is said to be the most remembered day of the month.

History of Muharram

The history of Muharram dates back to 662 AD, when Prophet Muhammed and his companions were forced to move from Mecca to Medina on the first day of Muharram. It is believed that the Prophet moved to Mecca because he was prohibited from spreading the teachings of Islam. On the day of Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of Muharram, Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of the Prophet, was martyred in the Battle of Karbala on the day of Ashura in 680 AD.

Muharram is known to be very different from other Islamic observances. This is because it is a month of mourning. Muharram is focused on fasting, praying and mourning. No celebrations take place during this month. It is essential to acknowledge that the reasons behind the mourning and observances for Muharram are different for Sunni and Shia Muslims. However, this observance is marked by all.

