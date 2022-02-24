On the eighth day of Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month, Janaki Jayanti or Sita Ashtami is observed every year. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year, Janaki Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Thursday, February 24. Here's a collection of Janaki Jayanti 2022 messages in Hindi, Happy Janaki Jayanti 2022 greetings, Janaki Jayanti images, Sita Ashtami wishes, SMS, WhatsApp status messages, HD wallpapers and more to celebrate the auspicious festival. Janaki Jayanti 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: Ashtami Tithi, Auspicious Timings, Puja Vidhi & Dos and Don’ts for Good Luck, Everything You Need To Know About Sita Ashtami.

In South India, it is Magha Krishna Paksha Ashtami on this day, which is observed as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. It is believed the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi and wife of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, was born on this day. As you celebrate the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to your family and friends to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day.

On this day, Satsang and special puja is organised in many Lord Ram temples. Mata Sita was the embodiment of purity and wifely devotion. King Janaka found Mata Sita while ploughing the field, and therefore, she is considered the daughter on Mother Earth. As you celebrate the birth anniversary of the daughter of mother earth, here are beautiful wishes that you can send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day.

In eastern and western regions of India, the birthday of Maa Janaki is celebrated as Janaki Navami or Sita Navami on the ninth day in the bright half of the Vaishakh month, whereas some communities of South India celebrate it on the eighth day of the dark half of Magh month. Mata Sita was known for her devotion towards her husband Lord Ram and therefore is always worshipped along with Lord Ram. As you worship Mata Sita along with Lord Ram on this day, here are beautiful WhatsApp greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to everyone on your contact list to wish them Happy Janaki Jayanti 2022. We wish everyone a very Happy Janaki Jayanti 2022!

