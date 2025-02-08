Jaya Ekadashi, also called Bhishma Ekadashi or Bhaimi Ekadashi, is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. It is an important occasion for devotees who fast and engage in prayers for purification of the soul and to seek blessings. It is observed with a lot of faith and devotion. The festival is usually celebrated on the eleventh day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Magha month, which corresponds to January or February according to the Gregorian calendar. The festival is a time for prayers and fasting, and it holds deep spiritual meaning. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped during this time. It is believed that by fasting on this day, devotees can achieve spiritual purification and attain divine blessings. Happy Jaya Ekadashi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Bhishma Ekadashi With Greetings, SMS and WhatsApp Messages to Family and Friends.

Jaya Ekadashi 2025 Date

Jaya Ekadashi 2025 falls on Saturday, February 8.

Jaya Ekadashi 2025 Timings

Ekadashi Tithi begins at 09:26 PM IST on Friday, February 7, and ends at 08:15 PM IST on Saturday, February 8.

Jaya Ekadashi 2025 Parana Time

Parana literally means breaking the fast. The Ekadashi Parana is usually done after sunrise on the following day of the Ekadashi fast. It is important to do Parana within the Dwadashi Tithi unless it is over before sunrise. The Parana time will be on Sunday, February 9, from 07:04 AM IST to 09:17 AM IST.

Jaya Ekadashi Rituals

Devotees follow very specific rituals on Jaya Ekadashi.

• Devotees wake up early and begin the day with a bath, which is necessary for purification.

• People decorate the idol or image of Lord Vishnu and light a lamp, offering fruits, flowers, sweets, and laddoos to the idol.

• Devotees observe a strict fast and do not consume food and water from sunrise to sunset. Those who cannot observe a complete fast consume milk or fruits.

• Families get together and sing bhajans, chant mantras and meditate, offer prayers and worship, and seek blessings from Lord Vishnu.

• Devotees also visit temples, perform acts of charity, donate food and clclothes, and help and support those in need.

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha

A well-known legend that is associated with Jaya Ekadashi tells the story of Pushyavati and Malyavan. They were a celestial couple who were cursed by Lord Indra due to their inappropriate conduct in his court. They were turned into demons (Pishachas) and forced to live a miserable life in the Himalayas. However, they repented and observed the Jaya Ekadashi fast. Due to this, they were freed from the curse and restored to their original forms.

Jaya Ekadashi Significance

Jaya Ekadashi is a very significant occasion, as it is an opportunity for devotees to seek spiritual growth and transformation. The day is the perfect opportunity to seek forgiveness for past sins with the aim of purifying the body, mind, and soul. Observing the Jaya Ekadashi fast is believed to help devotees progress on their path of Dharma and move forward in their spiritual life. The festival is considered a gateway to liberation from the cycle of birth and death, and it provides the way to salvation. Jaya Ekadashi Wishes in Marathi: Share Images, Quotes, Greetings, Wallpapers and Messages To Celebrate Bhishma Ekadashi.

Devotees pray and seek blessings from the divine for success, prosperity, and good fortune. In addition, the occasion and observing the fast help devotees to focus less on materialistic needs and bodily desires and focus entirely on worshipping Lord Vishnu.

