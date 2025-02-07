Jaya Ekadashi, also known as Bhaimi Ekadashi or Bhishma Ekadashi, is an important Hindu fasting day observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Magha. Jaya Ekadashi 2025 falls on Friday, February 7. This auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is believed to bring spiritual purification, absolving devotees of sins and granting them divine blessings. Fasting on this day is said to free individuals from past karmic cycles and lead them toward moksha (liberation). To celebrate Jaya Ekadashi 2025, we bring you Jaya Ekadashi 2025 wishes, greetings, messages, Lord Vishnu images, quotes and wallpapers to observe the auspicious Bhishma Ekadashi. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

According to Hindu mythology, observing Jaya Ekadashi helps in overcoming negative influences and removing obstacles in life. The significance of this Ekadashi is mentioned in the Padma Purana, where Lord Krishna narrates its importance to King Yudhishthira. Devotees believe that fasting on Jaya Ekadashi not only brings peace and prosperity but also protects them from evil forces. On this day, devotees observe a strict fast, avoiding grains, pulses, and certain vegetables. They consume fruits, milk, and vrat-friendly foods while engaging in prayers, bhajans, and reading scriptures like the Vishnu Sahasranama. Many devotees also visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and offer special prayers for his divine blessings. As you observe Jaya Ekadashi 2025, share these Jaya Ekadashi 2025 wishes, greetings, messages, Lord Vishnu images, quotes and wallpapers. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

The spiritual essence of Jaya Ekadashi lies in self-discipline, devotion, and the purification of the mind and soul. By following the prescribed rituals with sincerity, devotees seek the grace of Lord Vishnu, aiming for a life filled with righteousness and inner peace. The day ends with breaking the fast on the following morning, marking the completion of a sacred spiritual practice.

