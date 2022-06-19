Juneteenth or Juneteenth National Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States of America that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Commemorated on June 19, Juneteenth is seen as a day dedicated to embracing and celebrating African American culture, raising awareness about the dark history of the United States and educating people on what needs to be done and what is being done to ensure all people are equal. As we celebrate Juneteenth 2022, people are sure to share Juneteenth Images & Quotes, Juneteenth 2022 greetings and wishes, Juneteenth WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

June 19 has annually been observed as Juneteenth since 1865 in various parts of the United States. On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed all the enslaved people in Texas as well as neighbouring south secessionist states. This proclamation is often considered to be the fall of the confederacy and on June 19, 1865, there was an announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas. This is the reason behind June 19 being commemorated as the Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Juneteenth is a very important observance as it allows people the much-needed opportunity to speak about these crucial and often difficult topics about the history of the United States. Acknowledging the history is the first step in ensuring that it is not repeated and is in fact properly rectified. And as the continued acts of violence on the bases of race and the hesitation around just speaking about these historical chapters continue, speaking out and raising awareness is the easiest step that we can take towards a better tomorrow. As we prepare to celebrate Juneteenth 2022, here are some Juneteenth Images & Quotes, Juneteenth 2022 greetings and wishes, Juneteenth WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

Juneteenth Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: Freedom Is Not Something That One People Can Bestow on Another as a Gift. Thy Claim It As Their Own and None Can Keep It From Them.- Kwame Nkruma

Juneteenth Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: There Are Still Many Causes Worth Sacrificing for, So Much History Yet To Be Made.- Michelle Obama

Juneteenth Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: Struggle Is a Never-Ending Process. Freedom Is Never Really Won, You Earn It and Win It in Every Generation.-Coretta Scott King

Juneteenth Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Swear to the Lord I Still Can’t See Why Democracy Means Everybody but Me.-Langston Hughes

Juneteenth Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: My Humanity Is Bound Up in Yours, for We Can Only Be Human Together.-Desmond Tutu

It is important to acknowledge that, even after this announcement, two Union border states of Kentucky and Delaware continued to claim that slavery was legal. The thirteenth amendment to the constitution helped to free those enslaved in these states. And the last of the enslaved people were finally released in 1886.

