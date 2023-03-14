Karadaiyan Nombu is an annual festival that is especially celebrated by Tamil Hindu women and is said to be focused on praying for the welfare of their husbands. Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 will be celebrated on March 14, with the main event of Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 being on March 15. On the occasion of Karadaiyan Nombu, women observe a stringent fast for their husbands and offer prayers to the almighty. They break the Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham by tying a sacred yellow thread around their neck and breaking fast with the carefully created delicacy which is offered to the Gods and Goddess. Sharing Happy Karadaiyan Nombu wishes and messages, Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 Greetings, Images and Wallpapers of Karadaiyan Nombu 2023, Happy Karadaiyan Nombu WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures are all common practices. Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 Date and Timing in Tamil: Know Significance and Sathyavan Savithri Story of Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham.

Karadaiyan Nombu falls at the moment when the Tamil month Maasi ends and the month Panguni starts. Karadai is the name of a unique Nivedyam prepared on this day, and Nombu means Vratham or Upavasam. The celebration of Karadaiyan Nombu is believed to revolve around the folklore of Savitri and Satyavan. According to legends, Savitri diligently fought for the life and well-being of her husband Satyavan and brought him back from the grasp of Yama Raj. The observance is similar to Vat Savitri in North India. Karadaiyan Nombu is believed to be a very important and auspicious celebration. Chardham Yatra 2023: More Than 2.50 Lakh Devotees Registered for Annual Yatra So Far.

The Karadaiyan Nombu Fast is broken by tyring a sacred yellow thread. According to Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muhurat for breaking the VrKaradaiyan Nombu Atham 2023 is at 5.17 am on March 15. As we prepare to celebrate Karadaiyan Nombu 2023, here are some Happy Karadaiyan Nombu wishes and messages, Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 Greetings, Images and Wallpapers of Karadaiyan Nombu 2023, Happy Karadaiyan Nombu WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

We hope these messages add to your Karadaiyan Nombu celebration. Happy Karadaiyan Nombu 2023!

