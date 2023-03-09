Karadaiyan Nombu, also popularly known as Karadayan Nonbu, is a major Tamil festival. It is celebrated at the time of Meena Sankranti or Sankramana when the Tamil month ‘Maasi’ ends and the month ‘Panguni’ starts. The term "Karadaiyan Nombu" refers to "Karadai," a unique Nivedyam that is prepared on this day, and "Nombu," which means "Vratham" or "Upavasam," meaning "observing a fast." It is an important festival for married women in the state of Tamil Nadu. Karadaiyan Nombu will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious event of tying the yellow thread or Manjal Saradu Muhurtam is 05:17 am on March 15. As we prepare to celebrate Karadaiyan Nombu 2023, here’s all you need to know about the auspicious Tamil festival. Masi Magam 2023 Date: Know Significance, Rituals, and Celebrations Related to The Tamil Festival.

Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 Date and Timings

Karadaiyan Nombu 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 14. The Karadaiyan Nombu Vrat time will start on March 14 at 6.23 am and will end on March 15 at 5.17 am.

Karadaiyan Nombu History

Karadaiyan Nombu is a significant ritual mainly observed by married women in the Tamil community. The festival is ancient and has been celebrated for ages. It is observed on a chosen day when the transition occurs between two Tamil months - Panguni and Massi. It is observed at the exact time when the Tamil month of Massi ends and the month of Panguni begins. The observance of Karadaiyan Nombu is done in remembrance of the popular ‘Satyvan-Savitri’ story. According to religious beliefs, a princess named Savitri saved her husband Satyvan from the clutches of death. It talks about her strength and resilience and her devotion towards her husband.

Karadaiyan Nombu Significance

Karadaiyan Nombu is a very important and auspicious festival of the Tamil community. In 2023, Karadaiyan Nombu vrat time will start on March 14 at 6.23 am and will end on March 15 at 5.17 am. There are a few other Hindu festivals based on this legend, like ‘Vat Savitri Puja’. On this day, married women observe a day-long fast and pray for the good health and longevity of their husbands. The fast is also observed by unmarried girls who pray for an ideal husband.

