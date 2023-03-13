Dehradun, March 13: More than 2.50 lakh devotees have registered for Chardham Yatra so far, said Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council on Monday. For Kedarnath Dham, 1.39 lakh registrations have been done. While, to visit Badrinath Dham, 1.14 lakh registrations have been made, the UTDC said.

The doors of Gangotri-Yamnotri will be opened to the piligrims on April 22. While, Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27.

On Saturday, the officials informed that the Rudraprayag district administration has started preparations for the Chardham Yatra. Chardham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council To Issue Tokens for Darshan During the Yatra.

"The district administration has started clearing the snow at the Kedarnath Dham and the pedestrian routes of Kedarnath," the officials had informed.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDC) previously said that it would issue tokens for darshan during the Chardham Yatra.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. Char Dham Yatra 2023: Over 2 Lakh Devotees Register for Yatra Slated To Start on April 22

The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).

