Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival wherein women fast and pray for the long life of their husbands. They do not eat anything the whole day and engage in traditional activities celebrating the occasion. The observance is also a celebration of love and trust between a husband and a wife. Some couples together fast on the day and offer prayers in the evening. Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of Hindu month of Kartik. As the festival approaches, we bring to you Karwa Chauth 2020 date and day in the Indian calendar. Karwa Chauth 2020 Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals: Know More About The Fast Women Keep For Their Husbands' Long Life.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Date in the Indian Calendar

Karwa Chauth 2020 falls on November 4, Wednesday in the Indian calendar. On this day after prayers, Arghya is offered to the moon at night and the husband offers food to the wife. Women dress up and follow a 16-step beauty routine called Solah Shringar, a part of the festivity. They observe the fast quite strictly without even drinking a drop of water the whole day after an early morning breakfast called Sargi. On November 4, Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month begins at 03:24 am and end on November 5 at 05.14 pm. Karva Chauth Vrat time begins from 06.35 am to 08.12 pm. Karwa Chauth 2020: Fasting for Your Husband's Long Life? 5 Tips to Sail Through Your Karva Chauth Vrat Smoothly Before the Moon Rise.

Women worship Chandradev aka the moon and pray for their husbands on the festival. While celebrations will be held without gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic induced situation, people will hold festivities at home with their loved ones. Meanwhile, Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha.

