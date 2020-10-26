The season of festivities is upon us. Now that we are done with Navratri, people wait for Karva Chauth also spelt as Karwa Chauth. This Indian love festival is dedicated to the married couples and the unwavering trust between husband and wife. 2020 will see the festival celebrated on November 4 this year. On the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month i.e. Karvachauth, women devote their day to fasting for their husbands to wish for their long life and good health. Some even wish to have the same husband even for the next birth. Karvachauth can be defined as 'Karva' i.e. pottery and 'Chauth' i.e. the beloved date Chaturthi of the first revered Ganesha. It is considered extremely auspicious to keep fast without even water while placing a karva. On this day after prayers, Arghya is offered to the moon at night and the husband finally feeds the wife.

Auspicious time of Karva Chauth Puja

On 4th November, the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month is starting on Subar 03 o'clock 24 minutes. The Chaturthi date will end on November 5 at 5.14 pm. On 4 November, the auspicious time of worship of Karva Chauth is from 345 in the evening to 05: 06 in the evening. During this, you should worship.

There is a total time of 13 hours and 37 minutes for fasting on the 4th. Fasting of Karva Chauth will be done from 06.35 am in the morning to 08.12 in the night.

Moonrise time on Karva Chauth

The Moon is at the center of this worship and fast. Obviously their importance is also very high. The fasting women take water from the partner's hand only after offering water to the moon. On November 4, moonrise is at 08.12 in the evening.

Significance of Karva Chauth

There is also an incident in the Mahabharata according to which Draupadi also observed the holy fast of Karvachauth with the suggestion of Lord Shri Krishna to overcome the crisis faced by the Pandavas. Only after this did the Pandavas win the battle. According to Ramacharitmanas's Lanka case, one aspect of this fast is that the husband and wife are separated from each other for some reason, the rays of the moon hurts them more, so women worship Chandradev on the day of Karvachauth and wish that For any reason they do not have to bear the separation of their beloved.

