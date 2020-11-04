Karwa Chauth 2020 is on November 4. The auspicious occasion means a lot for Hindu married women across the world. The festival is not only limited to India. Women living abroad as well follows the traditions and observe the fasting for the long lives of their husband. Be it the UK, US or Canada, Indians live in many parts across the world and follows their traditions religiously. Women break the day-long fast by worshipping the moon, shining bright in the night sky. If you are someone living in the UK and waiting eagerly to know the moonrise timing in your country, you arrived at the right place. London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and more, in this article, we bring you the Chandra darshan timings across the states in UK and Karva Chauth vrat puja shubh muhurat to break the fast.

The significance of the whole-day fasting meant for the long-life of the husband. Many rituals and customs are related to this festival like the Sargi, worshipping Goddess Gauri and Karva Chauth storytelling. The day is filled with many rituals and traditions, and it finally ends with the moon sighting. Hindu married women living across the United Kingdom are also keeping Karwa Chauth 2020 ka vrat and eagerly waiting for the moon to rise. In this blog, we will keep you updated as and when the moon is seen across cities in London. According to timeanddate.com, the moon rising timing in the country is 6:39 pm. The time could be different for all the states and cities. You can check Karva Chauth 2020 moonrise tentative schedule by clicking HERE.

Know at what time the Karva Chauth moon will rise in the sky to worship and break the fast in this blog. Stay in tune with this blog to know the Chandra Darshan timings and shubh muhurat for the puja.

