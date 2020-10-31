The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth is near, and there are so many traditional arrangements. This important day marks the unconditional love of a wife for her husband. Married women keep day-long fast, and worships the Moon, once it rises in the night sky. Karwa Chauth 2020 is on November 4, and it is hugely celebrated in India, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. It is believed that fasting by women throughout the day leads to prolonged lives of their husbands and would also bring happiness in the family. As the significant day is arriving, in this article, we bring you Karwa Chauth 2020 thali decoration ideas and the list of items required in the vrat thali.

Karva Chauth Puja thali holds an important role. Throughout the day, women remain busy in the rituals and traditions. They also apply henna on their hands, the night before for the auspicious occasion. The mother gives Baya to her daughter, that contains some significant items required to perform puja. On this day, Maa Durga is worshipped, and married women surround the goddess, to pray for their husbands’ long lives and well-beings. The Karvwa Chauth thali is then given to the eldest member of the family, who would bless the woman with all happiness. Let us check out the list of items required for the thali and how to decorate it.

List of Items Required in the Karwa Chauth Puja Thali

The items required in the Karwa Chauth thali puja are one diya (earthen lamp), karwa (pitcher) filled with water, incense sticks and match sticks, sweets, flowers, fruits and food grains, kukum, roli, haldi, chawal and chandan. Again the list of Karva Chauth 2020 thali items required to worship the Moon would include one diya, Karwa Chauth kalash, decorated sieve, decorative cloth piece to cover the thali, dhoop, camphor, rice, kumkum, sandalwood powder, sweets and dry fruits. A chalni is also needed for women to see the moon and worship it.

How to Decorate Karva Chauth Puja Thali and Chalni?

Karwa chauth thali is decorated with flowers or leaves. Some also use decorative pieces to make them more attractive. The topmost priority for the Karva chauth vrat thali should be that the utensil is cleaned and slightly bigger so that you can adjust all the puja items. You can use a velvet cloth or cotton with beautiful laces, to give your thali that traditional look. Watch this video below in this article, to get a guide on how you can make your Karwa chauth thali traditional and decorative.

Watch Video: Karwa Chauth Thali Decoration

Karva chauth is an auspicious occasion. Amid the fasting of women for their better-halves, the celebration also enhances the bond between women and their mothers-in-law. We hope you can celebrate the occasion joyously, while keeping the coronavirus guidelines in mind.

