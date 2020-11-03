‘Karwa Chauth Kab Hai’, 'Sargi 2020 time', 'Karwa Chauth 2020 moonrise time today' and so many more search terms are going viral ahead of Karwa Chauth (also spelt Karva Chauth Vrat) festival. Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival where married women observe a stringent fast to pray for the long life of their husband and the prosperity of their family. Karwa Chauth celebrations are crucial in various North Indian families and Karwa Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4 and is sure to be a festive event. Here’s everything you need to know about Karwa Chauth, right from Karwa Chauth 2020 date and day, sargi time, Karwa Chauth puja vidhi, moonrise time on Karwa Chauth the significance of Karwa Chauth and how it is celebrated. Karwa Chauth 2020: From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, Here’s Looking At Photos Of Celebs Who Celebrated The Festival With Zeal!

The Karwa Chauth Vrat is one of the most stringent fasts in Hindu religion, where married women abstain from having even a drop of water from sunrise till the sighting of the moon and offer their prayers to Lord Shiva.

Kab Hai Karwa Chauth? When is Karwa Chauth 2020

As mentioned before, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4, 2020. It is observed on the Chrutithi (fourth day) in the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashwin. It is widely celebrated in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Significance of Karwa Chauth

The celebration of Karwa Chauth has various origins. A popular belief is that women began observing this fast to pray for the long lives and safe return of their husbands, who have gone out to fight the war. Karwa Chauth is also a crucial time for motivating friendships between women, whether it is the mothers and daughters, mothers-in-law who spend quality time with their daughters-in-law, etc.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Puja Muhurat (Sargi and Moonrise Time)

The Chaturthi tithi on Karwa Chauth begins on November 4 at 3.24 AM And goes on till 5.14 AM on November 5. The fast for Karwa Chauth will begin just after sunrise and goes on till the moon sighting. Sargi Time on Karwa Chauth 2020 Date: Eat Sargi Before Sunrise Time, Know More Traditions And Customs Related to the Pre-dawn Meal Consumed on the Auspicious Festival.

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:40 AM to 08:52 PM

Duration - 14 Hours 11 Mins

To break the fast, women perform a traditional pooja, where they pray to the moon and also narrate stories of Karwa Chauth and the history behind it.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 06:04 PM to 07:19 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 16 Mins

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:52 PM (tentative time in Mumbai)

Celebration of Karwa Chauth

Women celebrate this day by dressing up in colourful auspicious clothing that encapsulates their marital bliss, donning beautiful henna designs as well as wearing colourful jewellery. Women get together through the day and sing songs, offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. In some places, women buy Karwa (an earthen pot) a few days before Karwa Chauth and paint it in colourful designs. This Karwa is then used to offer water to the moon, during the Karwa Chauth Puja.

While traditionally the Karwa Chauth fast is observed by the women, in recent times, couples choose to observe the fast together to pray for a long life of togetherness. The celebration of Karwa Chauth is sure to be more close-knit, considering the continued spread of COVID-19. We hope that you celebrate this day while staying safe.

