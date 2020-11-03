Karwa Chauth (also spelt as Karva Chauth Vrat) is a significant Hindu festival where married women traditionally observe a stringent fast, praying for the long and healthy life of their husband. Karwa Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4. On this day, married women dress up in colourful attire that is representative of their marital bliss, don beautiful henna designs on their hands and legs and celebrate this day with family and friends. Mehndi (also spelt as mehendi or mehandi) plays an integral role in Karwa Chauth Vrat celebrations as applying it on the day is considered highly auspicious. So, we present you with a collection of new mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth 2020 for full hands and legs that are not only simple but also latest patterns. It is a good mix new Indian henna patterns, easy Arabic mehendi designs to celebrate Karva Chauth Vrat with fun and fervour.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha of Ashwini. This year, the celebration also coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha. Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi. On this day, married women observe stringent fast for the long lives of their husbands and the safety and prosperity of their families. In recent times, more and more people have been celebrating this festival as a couple and pray to Lord Shiva for their togetherness to flourish.

As we prepare to celebrate Karwa Chauth, here are some easy and fashionable mehndi designs that you can don this Karwa Chauth 2020.

Easy Yet On-Point Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design

This is perfect for anyone who has a grasp of normal sketching but struggles with too intricate designs. While capturing the essence of Karwa Chauth, the design is still fairly easy.

This Easy Yet Elegant Mehendi Design

If you are looking for a Mehendi design that looks intricate but is extremely simple, this is perfect for you. Easy to pair with both heavy Indian wear that Karwa Chauth is known for as well as our daily wear, for the days that follow!

For the Experts in Your Homes

If you know someone who aces henna drawings and wants a challenge that will look absolutely spectacular, this is perfect for you. Capturing the crucial moment of breaking the fast, this Mehendi design needs finesse but is sure to look absolutely phenomenal.

Simple Jacket Mehendi for You to DIY

If you are trying to make your own Mehendi design, here is the perfect design for you.

This Beautiful Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design

While it may look intricate, this henna design is actually pretty easy to ace, provided you have a little patience and interest to draw this gorgeous art on your palm.

We hope that these designs help you prepare for Karwa Chauth in the best way possible. While the celebration may be smaller this time around, the essence of the festival continues to remain just as significant. Wishing everyone a very happy Karwa Chauth.

