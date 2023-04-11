Kasturbai Mohandas Gandhi’s birth anniversary is celebrated every year on April 11 in India. Kasturbai was a famous political activist who was greatly involved in the Indian independence movement in British India. National Safe Motherhood Day is observed in India annually on April 11, coinciding with Kasturbai's birthday. This year, India will celebrate its 154th birth anniversary. Kasturbai was born on April 11, 1869 to Gokuladas Kapadia and Vrajkunwerba Kapadia in Gujarat’s Porbandar. At 14, Kasturbai married 13-year-old Mohandas Gandhi, commonly known as Mahatma Gandhi, in a marriage arranged by their parents in May 1883. She took a keen interest in civil actions and protests across India and often took her husband's spot when he was in prison. On Kasturba Gandhi’s birth anniversary, let’s learn more about the political activist and the brave soul. AI Images of Bhagat Singh, Swami Vivekananda, Kasturba Gandhi & Other Revolutionary Leaders Stun the Internet.

All About Kasturba Gandhi

Kasturba’s role in the freedom struggle is noteworthy and has gone down in history. She was involved with politics in South Africa in 1904 and established the Phoenix Settlement near Durban. In 1913, Kasturba took part in protests against the ill-treatment of Indian immigrants in South Africa. For this, she was arrested and, on September 23, 1913, was sentenced to hard labour. While in prison, she led other women in prayer and encouraged educated women to teach the uneducated women how to read and write.

In July 1914, Gandhi left South Africa along with her husband and returned to India. Despite her chronic bronchitis, she continued to take part in civil actions and protests across India and often took her husband's spot when he was in prison. She spent most of her time helping out and serving in ashrams where she was referred to as "Ba" or Mother. In 1939, Gandhi took part in nonviolent protests against British rule in Rajkot after the women in the city specifically asked her to advocate for them, following which she was arrested once again.

Significance

Kasturba Gandhi holds a great place in the history of India’s freedom struggle. Her contributions are remembered by people in India and abroad. The Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust Fund was set up in her memory. Mohandas requested that this fund be used to help women and children in villages in India.

