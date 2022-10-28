Kerala Piravi marks the birth of the southern Indian state of Kerala. Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi is observed on November 1 every year to commemorate when Kerala became an independent state in 1956. Before that, Kerala was divided into four regions: South Canara, Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. Thus, Kerala Day commemorates the union of the three provinces and several outlying areas under various rulers. On this day, the citizens indulge in multiple festivities and celebrations to highlight their culture, rich history and Malayalam heritage. As you observe Kerala Piravi, know all about the history and rituals that take place on this day. Below, learn about Kerala Piravi 2022 date and significance. Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi, Haryana Day, Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, Punjab Day, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Day – India Celebrates Formation of 7 States.

Kerala Day 2022 Date

Kerala Piravi or Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi Dinam will be celebrated on November 1, Tuesday. Malayalees observe the day by wearing traditional costumes and holding various language-based competitions to promote the culture among the younger generation. It is a day of pride and honour for the citizens of Kerala, who celebrate it with all the traditions and grand celebrations intact.

History & Significance of Kerala Piravi 2022

Before the unification of Kerala, the state was divided into independent provinces of Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. Malabar Presidency included the northern territories of Kerala — Thalassery, Kannur and Kasaragod. The middle section was occupied by the princely State of Cochin, while the State of Travancore administered the southern region. However, the independence of India and its Partition into India and Pakistan in 1947 led to Travancore and Cochin being merged to form Travancore-Cochin (Thiru-Kochi) on November 1, 1949. A popular movement called Aikya Kerala Movement motivated the reorganisation of the state on a linguistic basis. Thus, on November 1, 1956, the taluk of Kasaragod, the Malabar district of Madras and Travancore-Cochin, were merged into the state of Kerala under the States Reorganisation Act.

Kerala Piravi Rituals

On this day, people dress in the traditional Kerala attire, with women adorning themselves in the Kerala sari, Settu Mundu and men dressing in the dhoti and shirts. Malayala Bhasha Varam, or language-based competitions, are held at institutions and educational organisations that also host debates, skits, dramas and quiz competitions to highlight the culture and heritage of Kerala. Apart from that, President's Trophy Boat Race is also organised on the Ashtamudi lake in Kollam city on November 1, which is also a part of the Champion's Boat League. Thus, Malayalees celebrate the birthday of Kerala state with complete devotion and grandeur to spread awareness about its history and customs. Happy Kerala Piravi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).