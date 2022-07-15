Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Ashtami Tithi
As stated in the Drikpanchang, the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Janamashtami 2022 will begin at 21:20 on Aug 18 and end at 22:59 on Aug 19. The time to perform the auspicious Krishna Puja is during Nishita Kaal, which is midnight as per Vedic time-keeping.
Krishna Janmashtami Rituals & Significance
Janmashtami is celebrated when Lord Krishna is believed to have been born according to Hindu tradition, which is in Mathura, at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month. Devotees keep a strict fast during Krishna's birthday, which is broken during the Parana. People also sing, dance, enjoy night vigils, cook authentic food and visiting Krishna or Vishnu temple on the festival day. Major Krishna temples organize recitation of Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita, whereas communities celebrate the occasion by organizing dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila. People also enjoy the Dahi Handi performance by youngsters in different colonies whose primary purpose is to commemorate the sweet, endearing deeds of Lord Krishna, who loved Makkhan and Dahi.
