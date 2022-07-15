Krishna Janmashtami is the most revered religious celebration that Hindus mark to commemorate Lord Krishna's earthly appearance. The festival, also termed Gokulashtami, is observed on the eighth tithi or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha, i.e. dark fortnight in Bhadrapada Masa of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. In the Gregorian calendar, Krishna Janmashtami 2022 in India will begin on Thursday, Aug 18 and end on Friday, Aug 19. People celebrate Gokilashtami for two days. The first day is known as Krishna Jayanti, and the second is Dahi Handi. From Gopalkala to Makhan Mishri, 5 Favourite Dishes of Lord Krishna To Celebrate Gokulashtami.

The festival marks the birth of God Krishna, who is worshipped as the eighth avatar of Vishnu. On the day of Krishna Jayanti families prepare themselves by decorating homes with rangoli, and the statues of Krishan are bathed and placed in cradles and shankh is blown, and bells are rung. People also keep fast on the first day. The birth anniversary of Krishna is celebrated on the day of Dahi Handi, when boys and girls make a human pyramid to break the earthen pot hung at a certain height filled with dahi or yoghurt.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Ashtami Tithi

As stated in the Drikpanchang, the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Janamashtami 2022 will begin at 21:20 on Aug 18 and end at 22:59 on Aug 19. The time to perform the auspicious Krishna Puja is during Nishita Kaal, which is midnight as per Vedic time-keeping.

Krishna Janmashtami Rituals & Significance

Janmashtami is celebrated when Lord Krishna is believed to have been born according to Hindu tradition, which is in Mathura, at midnight on the eighth day of Bhadrapada month. Devotees keep a strict fast during Krishna's birthday, which is broken during the Parana. People also sing, dance, enjoy night vigils, cook authentic food and visiting Krishna or Vishnu temple on the festival day. Major Krishna temples organize recitation of Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita, whereas communities celebrate the occasion by organizing dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila. People also enjoy the Dahi Handi performance by youngsters in different colonies whose primary purpose is to commemorate the sweet, endearing deeds of Lord Krishna, who loved Makkhan and Dahi.