Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every year as a festival to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in Shravan or Bhadrapada. As per the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated in the month of August or September. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 falls on August 30, Monday.

On Krishna Janmashtami, devotees prepare delicious traditional food items to please the Lord. We at latestly have compiled the favourite food items of Lord Krishna that you can serve him on an auspicious day to get his blessing. Whatever food you make, the most important factor is that you make it with your heart. From Peda to Makhan Mishri Bhog, Irresistible Sweets To Prepare at Home for Gokulashtami Celebration.

Makhan Mishri

Lord Krishna is well known for his love for Makhan Mishri. Stories about Krishna stealing butter(Makhan) and sugar/jaggery (Mishri) are narrated every time when talking about his notorious acts. This shows how much he enjoyed having Makhan Mishri. Makhan Mishri Health Benefits; Why Lord Krishna’s Favourite Bhog Is Good for Your Health.

Makhan Mishri (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Coconut Ladoo

Lord Krishna is one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu and one of the most favourite items of Lord Vishnu were the Coconut Ladoo. To prepare these you will need grated coconut, mawa, milk, refined sugar, dry fruits and cardamom. Roast the mawa until it changes colour and then add all other ingredients (milk, cocnut, refined sugar) and mix well. Roast it and then add it to heated pan with milk. When the mix becomes thick in consistency, roll it in the shape of a laddoo.

Coconut Ladoo (Wikimedia Commons)

Poha

Poha is a must eat on Janmashtami. It is said that when Sudama came to visit Krishna with a handful of flattened rice or poha, Lord Krishna welcomed him with open arms and said that poha was his favourite food.

Poha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gopalkala

Lord Krishna used to graze his cattle with his cowherd friends and at lunchtime, they use to mix all their food together. This mixture of poha, curd, sugar, milk, buttermilk and salt with cucumber, banana, guava, coriander leaves, green chillies and lemon was known as Gopalkala.

Gopalkala (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Kheer

Knowing Lord Krishna’s love for dairy products like makhan and malai, his birthday cannot go without dessert made in it. Don’t forget to relish Kheer (Sabudana or Sooji) as you celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

Kheer (Wikimedia Commons)

Offer these delicious foods to Lord Krishna and celebrate his birthday by satisfying his taste buds. Wish you a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2021 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).