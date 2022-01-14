In Nepal, Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghe Sankranti, brings an end to the winter solstice in the month of Paush. It is observed on the first of Magh in the Vikram Sambat or Yele calendar. As Maghe Sankranti 2022 falls on January 14, here's a beautiful collection of Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 wishes, Makar Sankranti images, GIFs, WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes and status to celebrate the lovely and colourful festival with your family and friends. Makar Sankranti 2022 Greetings: Heart-Warming Wishes, Quotes, HD Images For Facebook Status And Sweet Messages To Mark the End of Winter Solstice.

It is one of the few Nepalese festivals celebrated by the Madhesi and Tharu people on a fixed date. The solar festival is observed on January 14 every year in honour of the deity Surya. It follows the solar cycle of the Bikrami calendar, unlike other festivals that follow lunar cycles. The day is observed with great fanfares. People wish each other messages saying Happy Maghe Sankranti. We at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send to one and all on this auspicious day and wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy This Festival With the Sweetness of Rewri, Moongfali, and Popcorn and Spread Happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sankranti, the Festival of the Sun Is Here! May It Bring You Greater Knowledge and Wisdom and Light Up Your Life for the Entire New Year. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope the Sun God Fulfills All Your Wishes on This Auspicious Occasion. Wish You a Happy and Prosperous Makar Sankranti

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Festive Season Brings Joy to You and Your Loved Ones, and May All Your Wishes Come True This Year. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Year, I Hope the Rising Sun of Makar Sankranti Fills Your Life With Happy Moments. Wishing You a Very Happy Makar Sankranti!

In Nepalese culture, Maghe Sankranti marks the beginning of a promising phase. People believe that they can start any auspicious and sacred ritual from this day. Sankranti means the beginning of a warmer season that is good for the harvest and the ending of the winter season. As you celebrate this day which marks the beginning of harvest season, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to all your friends and family wishing them Happy Maghe Sankranti 2022.

The importance of this day has been mentioned in ancient epics like Mahabharata. In northern and western Nepal, the festival is celebrated as the Makar Sankranti day with a lot of excitement and zeal. The day holds not just socio-geographical importance but also historical and religious significance. As you celebrate this big day in Nepal, here are some WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to everyone to wish them. Happy Maghe Sankranti 2022!

