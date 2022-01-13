Makar Sankranti is one of the most significant harvest festivals for Hindus which is celebrated with great pomp and gusto. It is that period of the year when Lord Sun or Surya Devta visits his son Shani. Hence, the auspicious day is considered as the transition day of the Sun into the Capricorn. Farmers across the country wish for a good harvest and Naivedhya is offered to Lord Sun as a part of the ritual for new beginnings. Types of Khichdi To Eat on Makar Sankranti 2022 for Good Luck: Taste Different Khichdi Recipes From Around India.

In Assam, the occasion is called Magha Bihu, and in Punjab and the southern states, Makar Sankranti is known as Lohri and Pongal. The Makar Sankranti 2022 Punya Kala is from 02:43 PM to 06:21 and Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will be observed from 2:43PM to 4:34PM. The harvest festival is all about colourful decorations, kite flying, bonfires, feasts with authentic dishes like Puran Poli and Til Gur Ladoos, and meals. During Punya Kala of Makar Sankranti People donate clothes and food items to the needy as a part of charity or dakshina.

This year, on Makar Sankranti the ministry of AYUSH will organise a Surya Namaskar demonstration program for around 7.5 million people globally. But right now you can start preparing for the festival by downloading our compilation of Makar Sankranthi wishes and festive quotes to mark the start of the auspicious Uttarayana. Latest Rangoli Designs For Makar Sankranti 2022: New Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns and Easy Kite Rangoli Images For Harvest Festival.

Makar Sankranti also marks the start of the auspicious Uttarayana period for Hindus, which lasts for six months. Every twelve years, the Hindus observe Makar Sankranti with Kumbha Mela, one of the world's largest mass pilgrimage.

