Maha Panchami holds special significance during Sharad Navratri, which is observed with great joy and delight across several parts of the country. The nine-day Navratri festival, which ends with Dussehra, started on September 26, Monday. While each day of the festive period is considered necessary, Maha Panchami holds an important place in the hearts of devotees. It is celebrated a day before the beginning of the Durga Puja festival in West Bengal. People welcome Goddess Durga, who is believed to have arrived from Kailash Parbat, by bringing her idol and placing it in their homes on Panchami Tithi. Maha Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on September 30. Wish your near and dear ones by sharing Subho Maha Panchami messages, Maha Panchami 2022 quotes & HD images. Below, find Maha Panchami 2022 wishes and Happy Maha Panchami greetings to send to your relatives and friends.

The fifth day of Sharad Navratri is observed as Maha Panchami when people begin preparations for the Durga Puja festival in full swing. Goddess Skandmata is worshipped on Day 5 of the Navratri festival, and devotees perform Maa Skandmata Puja to attain salvation. Goddess Skandmata is the mother of Lord Skanda or Lord Kartikeya, the brother of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that people who pray to Maa Skandmata on Panchami achieve blessings of Lord Kartikeya as well. Celebrate Maha Panchami with beautiful greetings and WhatsApp messages that we present to you below. Forward Happy Maha Panchami wishes, Shubho Maha Panchami quotes, Goddess Durga images & Maha Panchami 2022 greetings to loved ones. Navdurga Images for Sharad Navratri 2022: List of Nine Forms of Maa Durga, Their Significance & Bhog Offered to Them During Shardiya Navratri

