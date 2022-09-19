After celebrating Mahalaya, Sharad Navratri will start on September 26 and on October 5 the festival of Vijayadashami i.e. Dussehra will be celebrated. Although every single day of Navratri is very special, its Panchami date is called Maha Panchami and holds its own unique significance. People in West Bengal wish each other "Subho Panchami" to celebrate this observance. On this day, where Skandmata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped, the next day marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festival in West Bengal. During the Maha Panchami celebration rituals such as Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas hold much significance for the Maa Durga devotees. Durga Puja 2022 Calendar: Dates, Significance, History, Rituals and Ways To Celebrate This Grand Festival for Worshipping Goddess Durga.

This year, the Panchami Tithi of Shardiya Navratri i.e. Maha Panchami is being celebrated on September 30th.

Maha Panchami 2022 - Date & Significance

According to the Hindu calendar, the fifth day is called Panchami. Panchami falls in both Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. Panchami comes twice a month and has its own special significance in Hinduism. According to the Hindu calendar, every year Sharad Navratri begins on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin, while Durga Puja begins on the Shashti Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin.

Maha Panchami Rituals

Bilva Nimantran Puja or Bilva Puja

Bilva Nimantran, one of the important rituals that take place to begin the Durga Puja festival, usually takes place on Panchami or Shashti tithi. It is believed that Sanyakal (dawn) on Shashti is the best time to perform Bilva Puja; however, if that is not possible, people can observe on Panchami tithi. The word “Nimantran” means “invitation” and during this ceremony, devotees invocate Goddess Durga in the Bilva tree for the festival.

Kalparambha and Akal Bodhon

Kalparambha marks the beginning of Durga Puja rituals in West Bengal. It is considered equivalent to Bilva Nimantran in other states. Kalparambha is done one day before Kolabou Puja, also known as Navpatrika Puja.

Akaal Bodhan (Bengali: অকাল বোধন) is the worship of Durga, in the month of Ashwin, an uncustomary time to celebrate the festival in her honour. The word “Akaal” means “untimed” (kaal=time and a=not) and the word “Bodhan” means “worship” or “invocation”. Thus, Akaal Bodhan means worship or invocation of Durga in an uncustomary time. It is given this name since the period of this worship differs from the conventional period, which is during the spring (Basant).

Amantran and Adhivas

Amantran and Adhivas is also another name for the same ritual of inviting or invocating Maa Durga in the Bilva Tree. The word "Amantran" means "invitation." And Adhivas ritual is performed to invocate the Maa Durga in Bilva tree for the entire festival time.

Durga Puja is also called Durga Pujo, which symbolizes the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. Durga Puja festival is celebrated from Maha Panchami to Vijayadashami. Goddess Durga is invoked on Maha Panchami and on the next day i.e. Shashthi Tithi, the face of Goddess Durga is unveiled, hence the Panchami Tithi of Navratri is said to have special significance.

