Maha Shivratri 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Shiva GIF Images, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes of This Auspicious Festival

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. It marks the day of the consummation of the marriage of Shiva. It literally means 'the Great night of Shiva' marking a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance. On Maha Shivratri, devotees fast and offer prayers to Shivalinga and perform special rites. They also wish each other saying Happy Maha Shivratri and sing praises of Lord Shiva. As we celebrate Maha Shivaratri 2020, we have compiled a list of messages and wishes to send on the festival. It also includes Maha Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF Images, quotes, SMS, Instagram Stories and Hike Stories to send your near and dear ones. Mahashivratri 2020 Date: Know Puja Vidhi, Maha Shivratri Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Legends Associated With the Festival of Lord Shiva.

Devotees chant prayers, meditate on ethics and virtues like honesty, forgiveness and ethics. Ardent followers keep vigil al night without drinking even a drop of water. Some also go on pilgrimage to Jyotirlingams while others visit Shiv temples. Shivratri is observed on the 13th night/14 night of every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar but Maha Shivaratri is celebrated only once during Phalgun month. This year Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 21. Meanwhile, here are wishes and greetings to send friends and family this Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivaratri WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Maha Shivratri, the Festival of Lord Shiva Spread the Message of Honesty and Love Through This World On This Day When Lord Shiva Descended on This Earth to Kill Evil.

Maha Shivaratri Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing You a Very Happy Maha Shivratri! May the God Grant All Your Wishes And Bless You With Everlasting Happiness!

Maha Shivaratri WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Keep a Fast This Maha Shivratri so That the Lord Grants All Our Wishes. Happy Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivaratri WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Maha Shivratri, May the Lord Fulfil All Your Wishes and Bless You With a Happy Life.

Maha Shivaratri WhatsApp Message Reads: This Shivratri May God Bless the World With Virtues of Patience and Tolerance!

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people also use the medium to send greetings and wishes. You can also down Maha Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Maha Shivratri!