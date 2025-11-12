Hyderabad, November 12: Thirty six years after having made his debut film 'Shiva', well known director Ram Gopal Varma on Wednesday tendered an apology to a child actor who had been a part of an iconic cycle chase scene in the film, which went on to emerge a cult classic. Ram Gopal Varma tendered the apology to the child for subjecting her to risky shots during the stunt.

Taking to his X timeline to introduce the child actor Sushma, who is now in the US doing research in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Science, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "This is the grown up girl Sushma from the iconic cycle chase scene in 'SHIVA' where she is sitting scared on the bar with @Iamnagarjuna cycling in tension. @symbolicsushi is now doing research in AI and Cognitive Science in the USA." ‘Rangeela’: Ram Gopal Varma’s 1995 Blockbuster Movie Set for Re-Release, Says Chance for New Generation To Understand It Was Not Just a Film (See Post).

Ram Gopal Varma Tenders Apology to Child Artiste Sushma

This is the grown up girl Sushma from the iconic cycle chase scene in SHIVA where she is sitting scared on the bar with @Iamnagarjuna cycling in tension .. @symbolicsushi is now doing research in AI and Cognitive Science in the USA pic.twitter.com/L69aSyCQPF — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 12, 2025

Soon after he posted this tweet, Sushma responded to Ram Gopal Varma, saying, "Thank you, sir! Honoured to be remembered as part of Shiva's legacy. That experience as a child was unforgettable, and I'm grateful to have contributed to such an iconic film. Wishing you @RGVzoomin and @iamnagarjuna continued success with the Shiva 4K release!"

The ace director then tendered an apology to Sushma saying, "Hey @symbolicsushi, please accept my sincere apologies after 36 years for subjecting you to such a traumatic experience which I dint realise at that time ..The directorial greed in me took over in being blinded to subjecting a little girl like you to such risky shots ..I apologise once again." Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Comeback’ Promise: From ‘Satya’ to ‘Rangeela’, 7 Iconic Movies of Maverick Director in Bollywood and Where To Watch Them Online.

For the unaware, 'Shiva' marked Ram Gopal Varma's debut in direction. It featured actors Nagarjuna and Amala in the lead and late actor Raghuvaran as the antagonist.

The cycle chase being referred to by Ram Gopal Varma in the film happens when Nagarjuna, who plays a student who is actively involved in college politics, is attacked by a group of gangsters when he is out on a bicycle. To compound his problems, Nagarjuna has a child (his niece) with him at the time of attack.

The film, which went on to emerge a superhit, was remade in Tamil as 'Udhayam'. The Tamil version of the film too was immensely successful.

