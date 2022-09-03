Mahalakshmi Vrat is celebrated to seek the blessings of the Goddess of wealth, knowledge and prosperity, Devi Laxmi. The Hindu festival is observed for 16 consecutive days, beginning after four days of Ganesh Chaturthi. Based on Panchang dates, Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 will be marked from September 3, Saturday, and will culminate on September 17. The festival usually starts on the Ashtami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada Hindu lunar month and the eighth day of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month. These days may fall between September-October in the Gregorian Calendar. Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar celebrate Mahalakshmi Vrat with great ardour! LatestLY has brought you a collection of Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 messages and images, good wishes, Devi Laxmi HD wallpapers, greetings and SMS you can share with your friends, relatives and special ones. September 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Ninth Month.

On the festival day of Mahalakshmi Vrat, folks wake up early and bathe before offering puja to the Devi, and the same process is followed for 16 days. Some observers also offer aragya to the Sun God. To perform the main puja, a Kalash is placed in front of Devi Lakshmi's idol, filled with rice and water. This is a symbolisation of prosperity. The holy puja Kalash is covered with betel and mango leaves and placed on a plate full of rice. Devotees worship the divine eight incarnations of Mahalakshmi during the period. To go with the virtual culture, people share the greetings of the auspicious fest on their social media handles. Here's a compilation of wishes, HD images and SMS for the pious occasion.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 HD Wallpapers

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Mahalakshmi Puja Here's Extending My Heartfelt Wishes to You and Everyone at Home.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: May Mahalakshmi Shower You With Success in All Your Endeavours. Happy Mahalakshmi Puja.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: May Goddesses Lakshmi Shower You With Wealth, Good Health Peace and Prosperity. Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: On This Mahalakshmi Vrat Day, Here's Extending My Heartfelt Greetings and Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greetings (File Image)

SMS Reads: May Goddess Lakshmi Give You the Strength To Realise All Your Dreams and Ambitions.

The greatness of the sacred festival is also mentioned in Hindu religious scriptures like the 'Bhavishya Purana', and Lord Krishna also explained the glory of the vrat to King Yudhisthira. As a part of Mahalakshmi Vrat traditions, people wear a string of 16 knots on their left hand. Some folks who have a habit of reading religious books also read 'Lakshmi Sahasranaam', 'Satanamavali' and 'Lakshmi Ashtottara', which are considered highly valuable for marking the festival. Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022!

